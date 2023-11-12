Sunday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) and the UConn Huskies (1-0) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-70 victory for NC State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Wolfpack earned an 84-43 victory over Charlotte.

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 73, UConn 70

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season (posting 70.8 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per outing, 124th in college basketball) and had a +264 scoring differential.

NC State tallied 65.2 points per game last year in conference games, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its season average (70.8).

The Wolfpack posted 75.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

At home, NC State allowed 8.3 fewer points per game (59.3) than away from home (67.6).

