The New York Knicks (4-4) take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Hornets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Hornets 106

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9.5)

Knicks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-12.7)

Knicks (-12.7) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Knicks have a 5-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-4-0 mark from the Hornets.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record New York puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, New York does it less often (25% of the time) than Charlotte (75%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 3-1, a better tally than the Hornets have posted (3-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets are eighth in the NBA in points scored (117.3 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (122.4).

In 2023-24, Charlotte is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (46.6 per game) and seventh in rebounds conceded (42.3).

The Hornets are 11th in the NBA in assists (26.1 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte commits 14 turnovers per game and force 14.3 per game, ranking 16th and 13th, respectively, in the league.

The Hornets are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.6%).

