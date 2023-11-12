Hornets vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (4-4) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The over/under is 226.5 for the matchup.
Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|226.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played six games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
- Charlotte has a 239.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 13.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Charlotte is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Charlotte has played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info
Hornets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|2
|25%
|107.1
|224.4
|102.8
|225.2
|221.4
|Hornets
|6
|75%
|117.3
|224.4
|122.4
|225.2
|233.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (3-1-0) than at home (1-3-0) this year.
- The Hornets' 117.3 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 102.8 the Knicks allow.
- When it scores more than 102.8 points, Charlotte is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|4-4
|1-0
|6-2
|Knicks
|5-3
|1-0
|2-6
Hornets vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Hornets
|Knicks
|117.3
|107.1
|7
|29
|4-3
|2-0
|3-4
|2-0
|122.4
|102.8
|28
|2
|0-0
|4-3
|0-0
|3-4
