The No. 20 Baylor Bears (2-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) hit the court at Ferrell Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb's games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were 13-15-0 against the spread last year.

Baylor (17-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 6.7% more often than Gardner-Webb (13-15-0) last year.

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 77.0 147.7 70.3 135.8 145.2 Gardner-Webb 70.7 147.7 65.5 135.8 133.2

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed.

Gardner-Webb went 5-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 18-14-0 Gardner-Webb 13-15-0 14-14-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Gardner-Webb 14-3 Home Record 8-5 5-5 Away Record 6-10 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

