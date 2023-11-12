The No. 20 Baylor Bears (2-0) square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.4% the Bears' opponents shot last season.

Gardner-Webb put together a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot over 45.4% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 83rd.

The Runnin' Bulldogs scored an average of 70.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up to opponents.

Gardner-Webb put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

At home, Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.

The Runnin' Bulldogs allowed more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Gardner-Webb sunk fewer treys on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.4%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule