The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) go up against the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Elon vs. North Dakota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks given up to their opponents (47%).
  • Elon put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.
  • The Phoenix scored an average of 65.4 points per game last year, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.
  • When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, Elon went 4-1.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Elon put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.8 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).
  • The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • Elon knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wake Forest L 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/9/2023 East Tennessee State W 79-76 Schar Center
11/12/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/17/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 Holy Cross - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

