Davidson vs. Clemson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Clemson Tigers (2-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) meet in a game with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Davidson vs. Clemson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Asheville, North Carolina
- Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Last year nine of Davidson's games went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Wildcats were 15-14-0 last year.
- Clemson (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, five% less often than Davidson (15-14-0) last season.
Davidson vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|74.7
|144.6
|67.9
|136.6
|139.5
|Davidson
|69.9
|144.6
|68.7
|136.6
|140.2
Additional Davidson Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats' 69.9 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Davidson went 8-7 against the spread and 12-5 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.
Davidson vs. Clemson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|14-16-0
|18-12-0
|Davidson
|15-14-0
|9-20-0
Davidson vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|Davidson
|15-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|5-6
|Away Record
|6-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.4
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-9-0
