Sunday's contest at Carmichael Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) matching up with the North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 victory for Davidson, so expect a tight matchup.

The Wildcats came out on top in their last game 57-52 against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Davidson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Davidson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 69, North Carolina 68

Davidson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 1.3 points per game last season with a -38 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (237th in college basketball) and gave up 63.6 per contest (159th in college basketball).

Davidson scored more in conference action (62.8 points per game) than overall (62.3).

At home the Wildcats put up 63.0 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than they averaged on the road (63.8).

At home, Davidson conceded 62.7 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 67.5.

