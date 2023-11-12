The Clemson Tigers (2-0) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davidson vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 44.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.5% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Davidson had a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.5% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 323rd.

The Wildcats scored just 2.0 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Tigers gave up (67.9).

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Davidson went 12-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

At home, Davidson scored 71.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.9.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 68.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.3).

Beyond the arc, Davidson had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%) last season. But it made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.0 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule