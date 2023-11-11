How to Watch Winthrop vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Drexel Dragons (0-1) face the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop Stats Insights
- Last season, the Eagles had a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.6% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Dragons' opponents hit.
- Winthrop had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dragons ranked 156th.
- Last year, the 73.8 points per game the Eagles averaged were 11.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (62.4).
- When Winthrop totaled more than 62.4 points last season, it went 14-11.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.0).
- At home, the Eagles surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (69.9) than when playing on the road (77.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Winthrop fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.4 per game, compared to 8.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.9% clip in away games.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Brevard
|W 98-44
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
