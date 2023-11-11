The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

In Western Carolina's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

The Catamounts had 16 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

Western Carolina (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 20.4% more often than Notre Dame (11-19-0) last year.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 69.6 143.5 72.1 142.8 141.5 Western Carolina 73.9 143.5 70.7 142.8 141.8

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The Catamounts' 73.9 points per game last year were only 1.8 more points than the 72.1 the Fighting Irish allowed.

Western Carolina put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 13-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 15-15-0 Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Western Carolina 11-8 Home Record 9-5 0-10 Away Record 6-9 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

