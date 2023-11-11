The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 73.9 124th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.5 60th 281st 11.8 Assists 12.5 221st 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

