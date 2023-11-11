The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-3) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in a battle of SoCon foes.

Western Carolina owns the 89th-ranked defense this season (30.1 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best with 36.8 points per game. East Tennessee State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 276.6 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 62nd with 348.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Western Carolina East Tennessee State 490.9 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.6 (112th) 390.7 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (62nd) 185.9 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (33rd) 305 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (127th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has compiled 2,418 yards (268.7 ypg) on 177-of-268 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 189 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 48 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards (95.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 182 yards.

This season, Branson Adams has carried the ball 68 times for 405 yards (45 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 190 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Censere Lee's leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

David White has caught 27 passes for 411 yards (45.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

AJ Colombo's 28 receptions are good enough for 403 yards and five touchdowns.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle leads East Tennessee State with 472 yards on 43-of-96 passing with one touchdown compared to five interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby is his team's leading rusher with 102 carries for 515 yards, or 57.2 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Trey Foster has run for 299 yards across 49 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tommy Winton, III has hauled in 249 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Will Huzzie has caught 21 passes and compiled 232 receiving yards (25.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Gaillardetz's 13 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 196 yards (21.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

