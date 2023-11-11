The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) take the court against the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Last season, Western Carolina had an 11-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Irish finished 355th.

The Catamounts put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 72.1 the Fighting Irish gave up.

Western Carolina put together a 13-2 record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Carolina put up 78.9 points per game last season, 11.2 more than it averaged away (67.7).

The Catamounts gave up fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Western Carolina made fewer treys away (7.4 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (37.2%) as well.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule