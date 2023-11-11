North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Wayne County, North Carolina today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.