The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) will have their fourth-ranked scoring attack go up against the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2), with the No. 81 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Huskies are favored, by 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Utah matchup.

Washington vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 11 Odds

Washington vs. Utah Betting Trends

Washington has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Huskies have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Utah has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington & Utah 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the Pac-12 +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Utah To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Pac-12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

