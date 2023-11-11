The NC State Wolfpack (6-3) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Truist Field. Wake Forest is a 2.5-point underdog. The total is 43 points for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, NC State ranks 83rd in the FBS with 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 34th in points allowed (331.8 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Wake Forest ranks 95th in the FBS (348.9 total yards per game) and 66th on the other side of the ball (371.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: The CW

NC State vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -2.5 -110 -110 43 -110 -110 -135 +110

Wake Forest Recent Performance

Offensively, the Demon Deacons are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 311 yards per game (-91-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 396.3 (83rd-ranked).

The Demon Deacons are putting up 19.3 points per game in their past three games (-54-worst in college football), and allowing 27.3 per game (-13-worst).

Wake Forest is accumulating 158 passing yards per game in its past three games (-82-worst in the country), and allowing 256.7 per game (-75-worst).

The Demon Deacons are 21st-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (153), and 19th-worst in rushing yards allowed (139.7).

The Demon Deacons have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In Wake Forest's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest's ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Out of Wake Forest's eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Wake Forest has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Wake Forest has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has racked up 1,520 yards (168.9 per game) while completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 137 yards with two touchdowns.

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 129 carries for 574 yards, or 63.8 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has run for 447 yards across 93 carries.

Jahmal Banks' 528 receiving yards (58.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 47 receptions on 73 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put up a 449-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 49 targets.

Ke'Shawn Williams' 46 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for 337 yards and one touchdown.

Jasheen Davis has collected six sacks to lead the team, while also picking up six TFL and 32 tackles.

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest's leading tackler, has 53 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

DaShawn Jones has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 33 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

