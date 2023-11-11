ACC opponents match up when the NC State Wolfpack (6-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Truist Field.

While NC State ranks 34th in total defense with 331.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking 20th-worst (318.3 yards per game). Wake Forest ranks 103rd in the FBS with 22.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 61st with 24.4 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Wake Forest vs. NC State Key Statistics

Wake Forest NC State 348.9 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (116th) 371.4 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.8 (29th) 144.8 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.6 (96th) 204.1 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.8 (109th) 17 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 1,520 yards on 59.3% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 137 yards with two scores.

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 129 carries for 574 yards, or 63.8 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has compiled 447 yards on 93 carries.

Jahmal Banks has totaled 47 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 528 (58.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has 31 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 449 yards (49.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ke'Shawn Williams has racked up 337 reciving yards (37.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong leads NC State with 971 yards (107.9 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 337 rushing yards on 81 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Michael Allen has carried the ball 51 times for 250 yards (27.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion's 554 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has registered 47 receptions and six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught 11 passes for 195 yards (21.7 yards per game) this year.

Bradley Rozner has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 14 receptions for 145 yards, an average of 16.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

