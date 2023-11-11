UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) play at Kimmel Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Asheville, North Carolina
- Venue: Kimmel Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 14 of UNC Wilmington's games hit the over.
- The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 16-12-0.
- UNC Wilmington (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.1% more often than UNC Asheville (15-15-0) last year.
UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNC Asheville
|74.4
|143.3
|69.1
|133.4
|140.7
|UNC Wilmington
|68.9
|143.3
|64.3
|133.4
|133.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends
- The Seahawks scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 0.2 fewer points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allowed.
- UNC Wilmington put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNC Asheville
|15-15-0
|15-15-0
|UNC Wilmington
|16-12-0
|14-14-0
UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNC Asheville
|UNC Wilmington
|13-0
|Home Record
|11-3
|10-6
|Away Record
|8-6
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|79.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.