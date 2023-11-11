The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) play at Kimmel Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 14 of UNC Wilmington's games hit the over.

The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 16-12-0.

UNC Wilmington (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.1% more often than UNC Asheville (15-15-0) last year.

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 74.4 143.3 69.1 133.4 140.7 UNC Wilmington 68.9 143.3 64.3 133.4 133.5

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Seahawks scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 0.2 fewer points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allowed.

UNC Wilmington put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.1 points.

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 15-15-0 15-15-0 UNC Wilmington 16-12-0 14-14-0

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville UNC Wilmington 13-0 Home Record 11-3 10-6 Away Record 8-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

