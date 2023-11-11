The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks shot 44.4% from the field, two% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

UNC Wilmington went 15-2 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Seahawks were the 264th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 302nd.

The Seahawks scored only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (68.9) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (69.1).

UNC Wilmington went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison

UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.

At home, the Seahawks allowed 61 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).

UNC Wilmington drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule