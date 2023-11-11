UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) take the floor at Kimmel Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Asheville, North Carolina
- Venue: Kimmel Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats
- UNC Asheville put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- UNC Wilmington put together a 16-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-15-0 mark of UNC Asheville.
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNC Asheville
|74.4
|143.3
|69.1
|133.4
|140.7
|UNC Wilmington
|68.9
|143.3
|64.3
|133.4
|133.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 10.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).
- UNC Asheville went 12-7 against the spread and 19-4 overall last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNC Asheville
|15-15-0
|15-15-0
|UNC Wilmington
|16-12-0
|14-14-0
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNC Asheville
|UNC Wilmington
|13-0
|Home Record
|11-3
|10-6
|Away Record
|8-6
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|79.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.