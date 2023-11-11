Saturday's contest between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) going head to head at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 70-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 70, UNC Wilmington 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-2.7)

UNC Asheville (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

UNC Asheville put up 74.4 points per game and gave up 69.1 last year, making them 114th in college basketball offensively and 146th defensively.

On the glass, the Bulldogs were 183rd in the nation in rebounds (31.7 per game) last season. They were 164th in rebounds conceded (30.9 per game).

UNC Asheville was 204th in college basketball in assists (12.7 per game) last season.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 125th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and seventh-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

UNC Asheville was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and 12th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.7%) last season.

The Bulldogs attempted 37.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 62.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

