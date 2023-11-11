The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) take on a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina is compiling 26.8 points per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and ranks 108th on defense with 31.1 points allowed per game. Vanderbilt has sputtering on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 435.5 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, regstering 328.3 total yards per contest (107th-ranked).

We will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

South Carolina Vanderbilt 382.7 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (89th) 433.4 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.5 (132nd) 86.4 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.5 (125th) 296.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.8 (63rd) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (112th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 2,516 passing yards for South Carolina, completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 543 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Dakereon Joyner has racked up 115 yards on 49 carries, scoring five times.

Xavier Legette's team-leading 973 yards as a receiver have come on 50 catches (out of 65 targets) with five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has put together a 277-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 41 targets.

O'Mega Blake's 16 catches are good enough for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has recored 1,251 passing yards, or 125.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Sedrick Alexander, has carried the ball 74 times for 290 yards (29.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Patrick Smith has collected 277 yards (on 66 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard leads his squad with 634 receiving yards on 44 receptions with eight touchdowns.

London Humphreys has recorded 380 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Jayden McGowan has racked up 380 reciving yards (38.0 ypg) this season.

