Will Seth Jarvis score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240

Jarvis stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Jarvis averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:11 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:53 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:25 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

