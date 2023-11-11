Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Fancy a wager on Aho? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Aho has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Aho has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Aho has a point in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Aho has had an assist in a game six times this season over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Aho goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 4 11 Points 1 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

