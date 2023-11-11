North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pender County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Pender County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pender County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Topsail High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.