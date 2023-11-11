Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Mountaineers are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup.
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-12.5)
|58.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-12.5)
|58.5
|-530
|+390
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season.
- West Virginia has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
Oklahoma & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the Big 12
|+450
|Bet $100 to win $450
|West Virginia
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.