The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State sports the 46th-ranked offense this year (417.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 271.2 yards allowed per game. Michigan State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 319.8 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 48th with 351.6 total yards ceded per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Ohio State Michigan State 417.6 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.8 (116th) 271.2 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (43rd) 134.3 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.7 (118th) 283.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.1 (82nd) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has compiled 2,352 yards (261.3 ypg) on 167-of-257 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 90 times for 585 yards (65.0 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 12 passes for 170 yards.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 68 times for 276 yards (30.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 52 catches for 914 yards (101.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has grabbed 27 passes while averaging 47.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka's 26 grabs have turned into 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 156 times for 659 yards (73.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has piled up 93 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster paces his team with 436 receiving yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has racked up 288 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jaron Glover has racked up 261 reciving yards (29.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.