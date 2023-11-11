Based on our computer projections, the Duke Blue Devils will defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels when the two teams play at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+13.5) Toss Up (51) Duke 27, North Carolina 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on North Carolina vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Tar Heels have beaten the spread five times in eight games.

North Carolina has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Tar Heels games so far this year, four have hit the over.

North Carolina games have had an average of 60.4 points this season, 9.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Duke is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or greater this year.

Blue Devils games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Duke games this year have averaged a total of 47 points, four less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tar Heels vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 39.1 23.3 39.7 20.5 41.5 35 Duke 25.7 15.7 28.3 12.2 20.3 22.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.