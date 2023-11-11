The Victory Bell is up for grabs when the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the Duke Blue Devils (6-3) square off. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. Duke?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 27, North Carolina 24

Duke 27, North Carolina 24 North Carolina has gone 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Duke has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Blue Devils have played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+12.5)



Duke (+12.5) North Carolina has five wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 12.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Duke has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Blue Devils have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51)



Over (51) Five of North Carolina's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 51 points.

There have been just two games featuring Duke this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 51.

North Carolina averages 39.1 points per game against Duke's 25.7, amounting to 13.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 51.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.4 59 64.5 Implied Total AVG 37.6 38.2 36 ATS Record 5-3-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 47.5 46.2 Implied Total AVG 29.3 28.4 30.7 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

