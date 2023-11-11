The Howard Bison (4-5) face a fellow MEAC opponent when they visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at William H. Greene Stadium.

Howard is putting up 28.0 points per game offensively this season (44th in the FCS), and is allowing 25.3 points per game (53rd) on defense. In terms of total offense, North Carolina Central ranks 57th in the FCS (363.2 total yards per game) and 32nd defensively (309.6 total yards allowed per contest).

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: William H. Greene Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Howard 363.2 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.7 (52nd) 309.6 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (29th) 155.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (33rd) 207.8 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.2 (67th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead North Carolina Central, completing 60% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 453 yards (50.3 ypg) on 82 carries with 13 touchdowns.

Latrell Collier has rushed for 575 yards on 126 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added 20 catches, totaling 158 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Devin Smith has hauled in 424 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Quentin McCall has put together a 278-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 18 targets.

Joaquin Davis' 26 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has 1,738 pass yards for Howard, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Eden James has racked up 398 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 11 passes for 140 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 99 times for 381 yards (42.3 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 194 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Kasey Hawthorne's leads his squad with 338 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Richie Ilarraza has caught 25 passes while averaging 29.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Breylin Smith has a total of 211 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

