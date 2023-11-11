The North Carolina Central Eagles should come out on top in their matchup versus the Howard Bison at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-14.6) 55.2 North Carolina Central 35, Howard 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 MEAC Predictions

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

The Eagles and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Bison games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Howard 28.0 25.3 46.0 21.0 21.0 25.2 North Carolina Central 36.4 25.8 49.0 30.3 21.8 27.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.