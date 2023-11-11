The two matches today in the Nitto ATP Finals round robin include No. 4-ranked Jannik Sinner squaring off against No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nitto ATP Finals Info

  • Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals
  • Round: Round Robin
  • Date: November 12
  • TV:
  • Venue: Pala Alpitour
  • Location: Turin, Italy
  • Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Nitto ATP Finals?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Novak Djokovic +125 1st
Carlos Alcaraz +400 2nd
Jannik Sinner +500 3rd
Daniil Medvedev +650 4th
Stefanos Tsitsipas +1200 5th
Alexander Zverev +1400 6th
Andrey Rublev +1400 6th
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +2000 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round Robin 8:30 AM ET Sinner (-250) Tsitsipas (+190)
Novak Djokovic vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Round Robin 3:00 PM ET Djokovic (-550) Rune (+375)

