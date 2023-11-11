In the contest between the NC State Wolfpack and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wolfpack to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (-2) Over (43) NC State 24, Wake Forest 21

Week 11 ACC Predictions

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolfpack a 57.4% chance to win.

The Wolfpack have three wins in eight games against the spread this season.

NC State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

NC State has had two games (out of eight) hit the over this year.

The point total average for NC State games this season is 47.3, 4.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Demon Deacons based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

The Demon Deacons are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 2-point underdogs this year, Wake Forest is 2-1 against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have hit the over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

The average total in Wake Forest games this season is 8.9 more points than the point total of 43 for this outing.

Wolfpack vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 24.7 20.9 28.5 21.5 17 19.7 Wake Forest 22.1 24.4 25.2 25 18.3 23.8

