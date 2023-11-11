ACC opponents will clash when the NC State Wolfpack (6-3) battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on NC State vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is NC State vs. Wake Forest?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: NC State 24, Wake Forest 21

NC State 24, Wake Forest 21 NC State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolfpack have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each of them.

Wake Forest has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Demon Deacons have not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolfpack have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (-2)



NC State (-2) NC State has three wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have been favored by 2 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 2 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Parlay your bets together on the NC State vs. Wake Forest matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) Three of NC State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 43 points.

This season, six of Wake Forest's games have finished with a combined score higher than 43 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 46.8 points per game, 3.8 points more than the over/under of 43 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 47.9 46.2 Implied Total AVG 27.4 27.2 27.7 ATS Record 3-4-1 3-1-1 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-2 0-1

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 53.3 50.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31.3 30.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-1 1-2-1 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.