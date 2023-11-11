ACC play features the NC State Wolfpack (6-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Truist Field. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Wolfpack favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Wake Forest matchup.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-2.5) 43.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-2.5) 43.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

NC State has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Wake Forest has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.