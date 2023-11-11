NC State vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
ACC play features the NC State Wolfpack (6-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Truist Field. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Wolfpack favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Wake Forest matchup.
NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
NC State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-2.5)
|43.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|NC State (-2.5)
|43.5
|-134
|+112
NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- NC State has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Wake Forest has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
