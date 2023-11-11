CAA foes meet when the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-8) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Meade Stadium.

Rhode Island is putting up 28.6 points per game offensively this season (41st in the FCS), and is allowing 27.9 points per game (75th) on the defensive side of the ball. NC A&T ranks 14th-worst in points per game (15.4), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 94th in the FCS with 30.8 points allowed per contest.

NC A&T vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Meade Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

NC A&T vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

NC A&T Rhode Island 246.4 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.1 (28th) 403.3 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.2 (93rd) 155.6 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (102nd) 90.9 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293 (9th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White leads NC A&T with 487 yards on 44-of-84 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 272 rushing yards (30.2 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kenji Christian's team-high 612 rushing yards have come on 108 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 170 receiving yards (18.9 per game) on 14 catches with one touchdown.

Fredderick Graves has piled up 371 yards (on 82 attempts) with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones has totaled 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 193 (21.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times.

Taymon Cooke's 16 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has racked up 2,578 yards (286.4 ypg) on 187-of-317 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie has 479 rushing yards on 76 carries with eight touchdowns.

Gabe Sloat has piled up 222 yards on 58 attempts, scoring two times. He's grabbed 26 passes for 216 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Kahtero Summers has hauled in 46 receptions for 795 yards (88.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Darius Savedge has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 487 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marquis Buchanan has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 30 receptions for 483 yards, an average of 53.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

