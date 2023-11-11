Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at South Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET on November 11

8:30 AM ET on November 11 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11

10:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carmel Christian School