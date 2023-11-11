The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) square off against the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Lightning fell to the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 in their last outing, while the Hurricanes are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes' offense has scored 27 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 30 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (24.1%). They are 5-5-0 over those contests.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Saturday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a record of 8-6 this season and are 4-0-4 in overtime matchups.

In the five games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Hurricanes scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Carolina failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 11 games, earning 16 points from those contests.

This season, Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in eight games and picked up 10 points with a record of 5-3-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 7-3-0 (14 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.79 Goals Scored 3.29 14th 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 17th 30.6 Shots 34.4 3rd 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 26.4 2nd 3rd 33.33% Power Play % 25% 8th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

