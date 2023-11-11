The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the BYU Cougars (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Iowa State is averaging 23.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 91st in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 32nd, giving up 20.7 points per game. BYU's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 298.0 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 101st with 410.9 total yards allowed per contest.

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Iowa State vs. BYU Key Statistics

Iowa State BYU 337.2 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (128th) 330.2 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (89th) 117.6 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.7 (129th) 219.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.3 (80th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 1,918 yards (213.1 ypg) on 162-of-262 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 410 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 78 times for 299 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' leads his squad with 568 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 47 receptions totaling 438 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Brahmer has been the target of 35 passes and racked up 19 receptions for 255 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,716 yards on 152-of-265 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 438 yards, or 48.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Aidan Robbins has collected 171 yards (on 53 carries) with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has totaled 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 512 (56.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has caught 28 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (38.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex's 26 catches (on 51 targets) have netted him 333 yards (37.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.