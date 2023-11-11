Big 12 opponents meet when the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Houston is averaging 381 yards per game on offense, which ranks 74th in the FBS. Defensively, the Cougars rank 108th, surrendering 415.8 yards per contest. Cincinnati's offense has been consistently moving the chains, accumulating 452.3 total yards per game (22nd-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 70th by allowing 377.3 total yards per game.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Houston Cincinnati 381 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (27th) 415.8 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (65th) 118 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (5th) 263 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (69th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,302 yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has racked up 350 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Sam Brown has hauled in 53 catches for 764 yards (84.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 435 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Matthew Golden's 38 catches have turned into 404 yards and six touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards (202 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 446 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 138 carries for 756 yards, or 84 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson has totaled 46 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 631 (70.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 33 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer's 26 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

