The Wofford Terriers (1-0) face the High Point Panthers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

High Point vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 46.0% the Terriers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, High Point had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.0% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Terriers finished 222nd.

The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 72.5 the Terriers allowed to opponents.

High Point put together a 9-6 record last season in games it scored more than 72.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (69.2).

The Panthers allowed 73.5 points per game at home last season, and 83.0 away.

High Point knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Upcoming Schedule