The Wofford Terriers (1-0) meet the High Point Panthers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

High Point vs. Wofford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 74.6 109th 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 77.2 340th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 34.9 32nd 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.5 166th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.3 237th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 13.3 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.