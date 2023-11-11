North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Harnett County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.