North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Guilford County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.