Saturday's game between the Elon Phoenix (0-1) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-1) at Paul Porter Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-51, heavily favoring Elon to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Runnin' Bulldogs head into this contest on the heels of a 102-49 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday.

Gardner-Webb vs. Elon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 77, Gardner-Webb 51

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 77 points per game (20th in college basketball) last season while giving up 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball). They had a +343 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

With 80.5 points per game in Big South tilts, Gardner-Webb tallied 3.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (77 PPG).

The Runnin' Bulldogs averaged 79.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Gardner-Webb allowed 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.8 in away games.

