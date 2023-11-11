AAC foes will do battle when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) face the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 29, East Carolina 18

Florida Atlantic 29, East Carolina 18 Florida Atlantic has won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Owls have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

This season, East Carolina has been listed as the underdog in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Pirates have been at least a +240 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)



Florida Atlantic (-7.5) Florida Atlantic has three wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

Against the spread, East Carolina is 4-5-0 this year.

This season, the Pirates have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Five of Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 44.5 points.

This season, East Carolina has played just two games with a combined score over 44.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 45.4 points per game, 0.9 points more than the total of 44.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 58.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 31 ATS Record 3-4-1 0-2-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 0-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.1 45.7 48.8 Implied Total AVG 30.2 28.2 32.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

