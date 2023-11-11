The Richmond Spiders (6-3) square off against a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

Richmond is totaling 26.6 points per game on offense (56th in the FCS), and ranks 29th defensively with 21 points allowed per game. Elon ranks 91st with 316 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 87th with 383.6 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on FloSports.

Elon vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Elon vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Elon Richmond 316 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.7 (85th) 383.6 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.4 (47th) 126.7 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.4 (100th) 189.3 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.2 (65th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has recored 1,373 passing yards, or 152.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 163 times for 720 yards (80 per game) with five touchdowns.

Wayne Dixie has racked up 137 yards (on 35 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chandler Brayboy's 467 receiving yards (51.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 30 targets with three touchdowns.

Jordan Bonner has put up a 395-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 27 targets.

Johncarlos Miller's 20 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 380 yards and two touchdowns.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has thrown for 975 yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 470 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Milan Howard has carried the ball 47 times for 183 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro has hauled in 52 catches for 654 yards (72.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 260 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quanye Veney has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 18 grabs for 148 yards, an average of 16.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

