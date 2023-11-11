The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) will play their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-8) 45.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-8.5) 45.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

East Carolina has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 8-point underdogs this year, the Pirates have an ATS record of 3-1.

Florida Atlantic is 3-4-1 ATS this season.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.