The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) square off against a fellow AAC opponent when they host the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

Florida Atlantic is averaging 364.9 yards per game on offense (81st in the FBS), and rank 105th on the other side of the ball, yielding 414.7 yards allowed per game. East Carolina ranks third-worst in total yards per game (274.9), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 50th in the FBS with 354.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

East Carolina Florida Atlantic 274.9 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.9 (88th) 354.2 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.7 (94th) 111.3 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (94th) 163.6 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.9 (65th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has recored 1,063 passing yards, or 118.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.5% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Rahjai Harris, has carried the ball 96 times for 324 yards (36.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has been given 50 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson's 381 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 36 receptions on 64 targets with one touchdown.

Chase Sowell has caught 31 passes and compiled 380 receiving yards (42.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jsi Hatfield's 44 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 268 yards.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,555 yards (172.8 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has 607 rushing yards on 124 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 21 catches for 181 yards (20.1 per game).

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 61 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester's 1,004 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 114 times and has registered 87 catches and eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 25 passes for 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 18 catches for 230 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

